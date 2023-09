Celebs at Sukhee screening

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's family drama Sukhee is all set to release in theatres on Friday. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a special screening of Sukhee on Thursday and it was a star-studded affair. Shilpa looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red ensemble and stole the limelight with her infectious smile. Among the other guests, Govinda, Rekha, Bhagyashree, Elvish Yadav, Abhimanyu Dasani and more graced the event in style.