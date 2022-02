Image credit: Instagram

Jasmine's whereabouts

Nobody knew about Jasmine's whereabouts except for Shyam Ramsay who said in his 2017 interview with Hindustan Times, Jasmine is very much in Mumbai. Her mother had passed away, who she was extremely close to, which really affected her, and she took a backseat and no longer associated herself with the film world. In fact, we shall be making a sequel to Veerana, and then definitely I shall get Jasmine to play as a mother to the new girl who shall be playing Jasmine.”