Here's what Rachel Shelley looks like now

It's been more than two decades since Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Lagaan and its characters became household because of their convincing portrayals. English actress Rachel Shelley too made her mark in the hearts of Indian fans with her role of Elizabeth, sister of Captain Russell (played by Paul Blackthorne), the only kind soul in the English ranks who helps Bhuwan and his team learn the game of Cricket. This was the first and last appearance of Rachel on Indian screen. Here's what she looks like now.