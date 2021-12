Image credit: Instagram

Here's what Rambha up to now

South star Rambha has been away from the showbiz after she tied the knot with Indrakumar Pathmanathan, a Canada-based Sri Lankan Tamil businessman in 2010. They have two daughters and a son. She might not have been a part of the film industry for a long time now, but her fans still can't stop drooling over her. So without much ado, let's take a look at what she's up to now.