Mesmerising metamorphosis

Squad, which will release on ZEE5 on 12th November, is being talked about a lot for its slick action and being the launch vehicle of legendary actor Danny Denzogpa’s son, Rinzing Denzogpa. However, not many know that the lead actress of Squad, Malvika Raaj, who’ll also be making her debut with the movie, has acted before in a blockbuster Hindi film, and this will actually be her reintroduction as a grownup. We’re talking about none other than Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where she played young Kareena Kapoor aka Poo.