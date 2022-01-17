Image credit: YouTube / Google

Pandit Birju Maharaj songs

This morning, we woke up with the sad news that legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away due to heart trouble. Reportedly, he was diagnosed with kidney failure a few days ago, and was undergoing dialysis. The 83-year-old was known for his amazing dance performances, and he had left a mark in Indian film industry as well. While he didn’t choreograph many songs, but a few that he did are memorable tracks. So, today let’s look at the list of songs that were choreographed by Pandit Birju Maharaj.