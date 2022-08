Sidharth Shukla- Asim Riaz

Fans of Bigg Boss will agree that Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz gave the show one of its biggest contests ever. The favourite Vs underdog narration played out wonderfully. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz started out as brothers but things soured after a couple of weeks. The resentment led to some of the nastiest fights that Bigg Boss has ever seen. Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty and makers tried to calm them down but nothing could end the bitterness. While the two said that the rivalry was over in Bigg Boss 13 it did not look that way. SidSim lovers were moved to see Asim Riaz in tears at his funeral. The pic of him sitting in the rain left people in tears.