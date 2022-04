Image credit: Instagram

Remo D’Souza birthday

Remo D’Souza celebrates his 48th birthday today. The choreographer’s wife took to Instagram to wish him and shared a few pictures from the birthday celebration. She posted, “Happy birthday @remodsouza u are that part of me that I’ll always need ……. Love u till the end of time ….. hod bless and you protect u always …” Remo replied on the post with a lot of heart emojis. Well, the pictures have grabbed everyone’s attention on Instagram as they are super romantic.