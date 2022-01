Shershaah

It is Republic Day today and everyone's hearts are filled with patriotism. On that note, here is a look at some of the most patriotic scenes from Bollywood films. Siddharth Malhotra's recent film Shershaah received much love from the audience. Every scene, every dialogue of the movie left us moved. Especially the scene of Captain Vikram Batra sacrificising his life for the country bought tears to all.