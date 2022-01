Ram Charan unfurls the tricolour

Ram Charan rose to the occasion this Republic Day 2022 in the absence of father Chiranjeevi who, as per reports, unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19, earlier in the day, 26th January. As we well know, Republic Day involves many rituals we happily partake in or at lease have fond memories of like waking early, hoisting the triclour, watching the Army parade from Rashtrapati Bhavan, re-watching some of our most famous patriotic movies, and finally, remembering and paying respect to our great freedom fighters and/or national leaders from days gone by. Coming to the flag-hoisting ceremony that is annually carried out at Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust, Ram Charan did the duties this year and left no stone unturned to ensure nothing was amiss.