Uri: The Surgical Strike (Zee5)

It’s 73rd Republic Day of India and today, all the Indians are filled with the feeling patriotism in their hearts. So, of course watching a patriotic film is surely good option. Uri: The Surgical Strike is one of the best movies based against the backdrop of Indian Army. The film is a fictionalised version Uri attacks and how Indian army later did a surgical strike in the neighbouring country. It was a blockbuster at the box office and made Vicky Kaushal a star. The film is streaming on Zee5.