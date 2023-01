Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has crossed Rs 50 crores (gross) for the five days in advance sales. The film's performance at the box office so far has given a new lease of life to trade which has been languishing after the pandemic. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham come together in this action cum spy thriller. It has made Rs 22 crores for opening day advance if reports are to go by. Well, we are all hoping that Pathaan reclaims the lost glory of Bollywood.