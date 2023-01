Image credit: Twitter

Popular Patriotic Movies ranked on IMDb

It's Republic Day tomorrow in India and on this day (alongside Independence Day), the emotions of patriotism rise ever so high in every citizen of the country. And being a national holiday, people tend to watch all patriotic films be it on TV or OTT platform. Watching movies with high patriotism instils renewed vigour in the citizens. And as we celebrate the 74th Republic Day in the country, here's looking at the 7 most favoured and loved patriotic films of Bollywood based on the popularity ranking on IMDb.