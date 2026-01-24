Republic Day 2026: Uri to Shershaah, patriotic movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Zee5

1/7





Uri: The Surgical Strike The movie focuses on the Indian army special forces, who execute a covert operation. They also take revenge for the killing of fellow army men at their base by a terrorist group. Uri: The Surgical Strike stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina and Swaroop Sampat. The film can be watched on Zee5.

Sky Force The film is a gripping tale inspired by true events from one of the deadliest air strikes between India and Pakistan. The film focuses on a comrade’s quest for truth epic tribute to bravery. Sky Force stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. The movie is streaming on Prime Video.

Kesari Chapter 2 The film focuses on the fight of C Sankaran Nair, who went against the British crown and the military responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Ananya Pandey, Regina Cassandra, Mark Bennington and Simon Paisley Day in pivotal roles. Kesari Chapter 2 is streaming on JioHotstar.

Fighter The movie focuses on a brilliant squadron leader and his team of elite fighter pilots, who face mortal dangers and inner demons as they unite for a deadly mission. Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Rishabh Sawhney, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. Fighter is streaming on Netflix.

Airlift The movie focuses on 1990, when Iraq invades Kuwait. It is about a callous Indian businessman who becomes the spokesperson for more than 170,000 stranded countrymen. Airlift stars Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Feryna Wazheir, Inaamulhaq and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Airlift is streaming on JioHotstar.

Aiyaary The movie focuses on an Indian military intelligence officer, who investigates about an illegal arms deal. It is rogue with highly sensitive data related to his organisation, and his mentor, a colonel, races to hunt him down. Aiyaary stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in key roles. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

