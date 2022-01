Image credit: Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty enjoys some pool time

Rhea Chakraborty has been lying low ever since the whole scandal around Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress recently went on a short and simple vacation in the country. Rhea shared some pictures and videos from her vacation that give a glimpse into her simple yet amazing vacation. We thought of sharing the pictures with y'all. So, let's have a dekko. Here's Rhea enjoying some pool time with a hot cuppa coffee.