Image credit: Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty's stunning appearance

After going through a traumatic phase post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea Chakraborty has finally started making public appearances with a smile on her face. She has also become active on social media and posting pictures from her latest photoshoots. She recently made a stunning appearance at her best friend Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding party at the latter's residence in Mumbai's Khar area. She has now posted a few pictures of the outfit she was wearing at the party and needless to say, she looked stunning. Take a look.