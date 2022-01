Rhea Chakraborty was spotted in town along with her brother Showik Chakraborty who was seen walking with the help of a walker after he looked badly injured.

Rhea was seen guiding his brother towards the car and insisting the photographers maintain distance. While Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have reacted strongly over Showik getting injured by calling it Karma. The moment the celebrity photographer shared the pictures and video of Showik and Rhea, Sushant's fans expressed their anger and said that he is facing his Karma and will see worse. Showik was also arrested along with Rhea in a drug case. Reportedly, it was alleged that both Rhea and Showik procured drugs for Sushant.