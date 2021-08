Low key wedding

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding was a quiet one. It was just like the young lady wanted it to be. Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her beau of 11 years in the living room of her family bungalow in Juhu. There were hardly any guests in attendance except family members. Now, she is slowly sharing pics on her social media handle. We have a detailed look at the white dress she wore for the wedding bash. It was made by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla whom the family adore since ages. They had also made the stunning white lehenga that Sonam Kapoor for her mehendi in 2018. The look with flowers in her hair is still fresh in our minds.