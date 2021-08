Anil Kapoor's second son-in-law

Rhea Kapoor is getting married to long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani today. While it is not the usual marriage season in India, this date is considered as a very auspicious one. The couple will have a low-key wedding at the Juhu residence of Anil Kapoor. They met in 2010 when she became a producer with Aisha. He was one of the assistant directors on the movie. Flowers and gifts have started coming in for the bride and bridegroom. Sonam Kapoor flew down for the wedding around a month back. Here are some more details on Karan Boolani…