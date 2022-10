Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's new pictures

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are the newest members of Bollywood's married club. They stars who met on the sets of Fukrey and fell in love with each other and now they have decided to take the plunge. On Instagram, the couple has shared official pictures from their mehendi, sangeet and other ceremonies. Now, pictures from their Qawwali night have made their way to the internet. It will give you all the royal feels. Take a look at all the deets here.