Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding reception

And the finale celebration party has kickstarted in a week-long celebration of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding ceremony. The wedding reception from friends, family and Bollywood industry folks is being held in Mumbai today. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal made a grand entrance and look head-over-heels in love. Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sayani Gupta and more have joined Richa and Ali at their wedding reception party.