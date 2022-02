Image credit: Instagram

Richa's unique way of initiating a talk

Richa came up with a unique way to initiate a talk by posting something out of the box. Alongside the powerful post, the actress wrote, Assuming that 'Love is the absence of judgement, we're most unloved by self. Happy Valentine's Day! .Just wanna confuse the algorithm by posting something out-of-syllabus was looking for depth (, , ), with utter disregard for likes and comments. Sometimes you just wanna talk, ya know ? Reframe what romance means to include self.