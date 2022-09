Richa Chadha - Ali Fazal wedding

Richa Chadha's marriage prep is on in full swing. The team of the actor and her close ones are doing everything to ensure that she looks her royal best for the wedding ceremonies and functions. For the Delhi functions, the actress’ jewellery is being tailor made by a 175 old jeweller family from Bikaner who specialise in customized bridal jewellery. The Khajanchi family are a revered family of jewellers who are known for their statement heirloom pieces and they will be designing signature pieces for Richa Chadha. The Khajanchi family are descendants of Moti Chand Khajanchi, one of the earliest art collectors in Rajasthan and the patrons of their jewellery include the royal family of Bikaner.