Ridhi Dogra's support for Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty

Raqesh Bapat’s ex wife Ridhi Dogra left her good wishes on her ex-husband’s Valentine’s Day post with Shamita Shetty. Fans lauded her gesture. In fact, Ridhi Dogra has been graceful throughout her split. She also supported Shamita Shetty when she was right on Bigg Boss 15. People are in awe of Ridhi Dogra’s poise and grace. She is not the only TV celeb whose conduct towards her former partner has impressed fans. Here is a look…