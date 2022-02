Image credit: Instagram

Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Bappi Lahiri, veteran composer and singer passed away at the age of 69. He had composed and sung many wonderful songs. He wasn’t keeping well from the past few months, and passed away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea). Bollywood has lost a gem and a lot of B-Town celebs like Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal and others have mourned the late singer’s demise. A statement film his family read, “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated.”