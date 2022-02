Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Bollywood celebs at Bappi Lahiri’s house

This morning we woke up with the sad news that veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69. A statement film his family read, “It’s a deeply sad moment for us. The cremation will take on arrival of Bappa From LA tomorrow mid morning. We are seeking love and blessings for his soul. We will keep you updated.” Many Bollywood celebs like Kajol, Alka Yagnik and others have reached his house to pay their last respects.