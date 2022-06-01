Image credit: Instagram

KK died doing what he loved the most

Call it professionalism or dedication to commitment. Despite feeling uneasy, KK, did complete his scheduled time of performance on late Tuesday evening as per the contract he entered into with Kolkata-based Gurudas College. After completing the show as per the schedule, he returned to his hotel in central Kolkata and felt uneasy again. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead. As per eyewitnesses and the organizers of the show, the deceased singer was showing symptoms of uneasiness during his performance. He was constantly requesting to switch off the spotlights and at intervals he was going backstage to take rest. However, not even once he expressed his desire to quit the show in between.