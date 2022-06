KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath’s tragic demise

On Tuesday, the most tragic piece of news surfaced in India. One of the most beloved singers KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath passed away after suffering from a heart attack. He had been performing in Gurudas college in Kolkata. He fell ill during the performance but continued to perform for the audience. He left for his hotel and collapsed on the sofa. KK was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late. India lost one of its most loved singers who brought the chartbuster era in the 2000s! KK fans are still not able to process his demise. KK’s friends and colleagues from the music fraternity are mourning his demise too. And amidst them, is the frequent collaborator and buddy, Shaan. The singer is in a huge shock over KK’s demise and penned a heartfelt note, remembering him.