End of an era - Lata Mangeshkar no more!

It is indeed a sad day for all. India's one of the most prolific singers - Lata Mangeshkar has passed away. She breathed her last at the age of 92. Her demise has left the industry numb with people calling an end of an era. Over the span of her glorious career, Lata Mangeshkar sang thousands of songs in several languages. Some of the most popular Bollywood songs have her voice. With this, she even won many awards and recognitions.