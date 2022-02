Lata Mangeshkar’s Controversies:

She was allegedly romantic linked to noted musician Bhupen Hazarika. In a shocking statement to Zee News, the late musician's estranged wife had stated that the two would spend nights together and her husband apparently told her that if a musicians wants to come up, he has to have his songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar. This statement is said to have enraged Hazarika's partner Kalpana Lajmi and all the Mangeshkars. As per reports in the media, it was Lata didi's alleged decade-long love affair with the late Raj Singh Dungapur that came to light. He was the son of royalty and he had apparently promised his parents that he would not bring home a commoner bride. It is said that the duo met in Mumbai when Raj Singh Dungapur ended up playing cricket with Lata didi's brother at their Walkeshwar house. They came from different backgrounds. Though the two remained unmarried, this itself was proof of their eternal love, if stories of their true love are anything to go by.