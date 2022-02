Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Sachin Tendulkar pays last respect to Lata Mangeshkar

It’s an end of era as one of the greatest singers Lata Mangeshkar passed away this morning. She was 92. The late singer was hospitalised due to Covid-related complications on January 11. Many fans and celebs are offering their condolences. Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was seen at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.