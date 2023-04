ASTRO member Moonbin passes away: Singer, actor and idol, here is a recap of his life

Hearts of K-Pop fans and music lovers the world over are heavy today. Last night, we got the sad news of the demise of Moonbin. The member of ASTRO was a singer, lyricist, actor and rapper. He started off as a child star and won hearts of many as an idol. Fans are devastated. Moonbin had the most charming presence in all ASTRO members and was ready to comfort fans whenever they felt down and low. The funeral will be held on April 22.