RIP Raj Kaushal

Today morning we came across the sad news of popular ad-filmmaker, director and actress' Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passing away due to cardiac arrest. This news shocked everyone and we saw several celebs expressing their grief and paying tribute on social media. We saw Mandira getting shattered as she and Raj had battled all odds to get married and stay together.