Image credit: Instagram

A look at Raju Srivastava's entertaining TV appearances

Raju Srivastava's demise has left the entire entertainment industry in shock. The ace comedian passed away at the age of 58 after battling for life for 40 days on the ventilator. He suffered a cardiac arrest on August 10 while running on a trendmill. While the nation is mourning Raju's loss, we take a walk down the memory lane to revisit the times when The King of Comedy left a lasting impression with his entertaining TV appearances.