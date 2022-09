RIP Raju Srivastava: Shekhar Suman kept in touch

Shekhar Suman met his old friend Raju Srivastava a couple of weeks ago when the comedian joined him on the show, India's Laughter Champion as a guest. Shekhar recalled telling Raju to take care of his health as he seemed too thin. When the news of his heart attack reached him, Shekhar was shocked as he had just met him. After the tragic incident, Shekhar had been in constant touch with Raju's family and the hospital staff. H updated fans on how he had been recuperating. Shekhar also revealed that PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath had been in touch and asked if required assistance.