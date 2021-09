Gone Too Soon

Sidharth Shukla passed away in Mumbai at 40. One of the hottest Indian TV stars who was a sensation on social media as well suffered a heart attack. The actor had been a very private person all the while but post Bigg Boss 13, the curiosity around his life increased manifolds. And now, with his passing away, we are relooking at some lesser-known details about his life. On the show Broken But Beautiful 3, Sidharth Shukla played the role of a guy who falls for a South Mumbai girl. Well, the hunk was a SoBo boy himself and spent his childhood in Mumbai Central, which is close to the Maratha Mandir theatre. He had studied in St. Xavier’s Fort.