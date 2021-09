RIP Sid

Actor, Bigg Boss 13 winner and star of Ekta Kapoor's Broken but Beautiful 3, Sidharth Shukla, has passed away from a massive heart attack at just 40 years of age. The news has been confirmed by Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, where he was rushed to today, 2nd September, early in the morning, leaving the entire industry, media fraternity and his fans in a state of shock. He looked so healthy, well-built, and energetic, making appearances recently on reality shows and having lucrative projects lined up. It does make one ponder over their own lifestyle choices. Anyway, the best way of remembering someone is through their best moments, the happy ones, and on that note, let's take a tour of Sidharth Shukla’s luxurious home that he had purchased not so long ago.