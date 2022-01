Image credit: Google

Riya Sen – Salman Rushdie

Yes, there were rumours that Riya dated writer Salman Rushdie. While talking about Salman, she had earlier said, “When I have a private conversation with someone, I don’t disclose that conversation to anybody. We have spoken about almost everything under the sun. I also learnt from him that he knew a lot about my mom and dad. Most men flirt with me. Frankly, I wasn’t going to talk about Rushdie to the press. In the beginning, it sounded like fun. But of late, it had begun to affect my health. I am single and eligible, and I don’t think that I have to settle for a married man.”