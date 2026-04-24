RM richer than Jungkook, Suga, J-hope, Taehyung? BTS members' net worth REVEALED

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BTS isn’t just a band anymore, they’re a full-on global money machine. Between tours, albums, merch, brand deals, and streaming, they’re pulling in a combined net worth somewhere between $200 million and $250 million. But the story gets more interesting when you look at each member. Here’s how the seven stack up in 2026, from richest to...well, still pretty rich.

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V, Kim Taehyung~$40M / ₹342 Cr Taehyung takes the crown. His acting gig in Hwarang, solo soundtracks, and tons of brand deals have pushed his income past his BTS paychecks. Plus, he’s always at major fashion events and his endorsement deals are massive. Add it all up? He’s sitting at about $40 million.

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Jungkook ~$35M / ₹292 Cr Coming in second, Jungkook has crushed it with his solo music. Every single he drops seems to sell out instantly, and he’s landed global campaigns left and right. He’s only 28 but already one of the biggest names in K-pop in terms of earning power.

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J-Hope ~$30M / ₹250 Cr J-Hope isn’t just making money from music. The guy owns multiple luxury places in Seoul, worth millions. Toss in songwriting, producing, and his role as Louis Vuitton’s House Ambassador, and you get his net worth hitting around $30 million.

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Suga (Min Yoongi) ∼$30M / ₹250 Cr Suga’s right up there with J-Hope. His behind-the-scenes work as a producer, plus writing tracks for other artists, really bumps up his earnings. His solo persona, Agust D, world tours, and steady brand deals keep him hovering around $30 million.

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RM ~$22M RM, the group’s leader, lands fifth. He’s got songwriting credits on nearly all BTS tracks, has solo projects, and a bunch of endorsements. GQ India puts his net worth at roughly $22 million.

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Jimin ~$20M Jimin is a heavy hitter in the fashion world. He’s a global ambassador for Dior and represents Tiffany & Co., and the music earnings don’t hurt. With solo releases stacking up, he’s estimated at $20 million.

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Jin (Kim Seok-jin) ~$20M / ₹166 Cr Jin rounds out the list, as the eldest and the first to finish military service. He’s well-known for his variety appearances and brand partnerships. And, fun fact “Jin” is also the name of a popular ramen brand. His net worth is right around $20 million too.

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