Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is running successfully in theaters. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer is a new age of family drama with a touch of Karan Johar’s OG Bollywood. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The movie which opened with a box office collection of Rs 11.10 crore has made approximately Rs 67.12 crore in 6 days of its release. The team has been celebrating the success and attended a press conference in Mumbai for the same.