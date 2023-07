Image credit: Instagram

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani promotions begin

Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the next big release by Bollywood. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, it is one big release that has all the elements to make it an entertaining, masala film. The promotions have began and the latest pictures of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have left all the fans gushing hard over their chemistry.