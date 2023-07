Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opening bash: Alia and Ranveer join Karan

The most awaited films of the year, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is here. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer has got rave reviews from critics and even the masses are enjoying this Karan Johar-directorial movie after 7 long years. And the team of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani reunited last night for a get-together, more like a celebration for the opening day. Filmmakers and celebs came together to spend some quality time with each other. Deepika Padukone also joined Alia and Ranveer.