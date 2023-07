Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranbir Kapoor arrives to cheer for Alia Bhatt

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani release is just a few days away. Karan Johar's film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is one of the most-talked-about films currently. From songs to trailer, fans are excited for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Well, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai and a lot of celebrities showed up. Ranbir Kapoor was one of them. The actor arrived along with the leading lady and his wifey Alia Bhatt to watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.