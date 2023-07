Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani celeb screening

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is buzzing hot and how! And screenings upon screenings are being held in the city before the first premiere in cinemas. And last night was just about that. Karan Johar and the makers held yet another special screening for the celebs which was attended by celebs who couldn't join Rocky and Rani, that is, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt the other night. From Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia and more, here's looking at the celeb who joined the screening at YRF Studios.