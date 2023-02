Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh

There are lot of actors who earlier used to speak about camps in Bollywood but slowly that is fading away and now there is a small club and group created in the tinsel town and let's make us few, to begin with its Rohit Shetty gang along with Ranveer Singh, the duo has bonded extremely well on pressing level as well and the camaraderie has become the talk of the town. Deepika Padukone is a prominent member of this group.