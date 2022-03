Image credit: Instagram

RRR – Songs

RRR is all set to release on 25th March 2022. The movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, and it one of the most awaited pan-India films of the year. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a good pre-release buzz. The movie is being promoted in a way so that it can ensure a huge box office collection. Songs play a very pivotal part in a film’s promotion, and makers of RRR have released songs like Dosti, Naatu Naatu, Etthara Jenda, and others. The music of the film is composed by M. M. Keeravaani, so it was expected that the songs will be good.