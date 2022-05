RRR actress Shriya Saran enjoys swimming with daughter Radha

RRR actress Shriya Saran has posted pics from her vacation in Goa. Her last film, RRR has shattered box office records and it is time to chill. Though she had a small role, fans liked her. The actress was seen with her baby girl, Radha. The little one turned a year old in January 2022. No one knew about her pregnancy and the news of her baby girl was a huge surprise. Shriya Saran married Russian entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev in 2018 in a very private ceremony. After that, she had been globe-trotting and lived in Spain for three years. He has an organic food business.