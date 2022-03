Image credit: Instagram/ rrrmovie

RRR release: SS Rajamouli effect

SS Rajamouli is a master in storytelling. His stint as a director is proof of the same. The magic that he created with Baahubali is still fresh in the minds of the audience. And hence, people have high expectations from RRR as well. Rajamouli borrowed the script from his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. Rajamouli’s name being attached to the movie is one of the biggest contributors to the hype around the film.