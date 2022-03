RRR day 1 collection - Telugu!

RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn has made it to the theatres and has taken a roaring start at the box office. On day 1 itself, RRR has emerged as a winner. Numbers suggest that RRR could be one of the highest grosser of the year 2022. Here is a breakup of the total collections. In Telugu, RRR has reportedly earned Rs 120 crore.