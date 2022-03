RRR is roaring!

SS Rajamouli's RRR is roaring and how at the box office. It indeed came like a tsunami and washed off quite a few major records made by other films. It is an achievement in itself as RRR revived the theatre culture and brought back the masses to enjoy films on the big screen. Well, the box office collections of the film are proof that RRR is going to be among the top highest grosser of this year. Some reports also claim that the film has already crossed Rs 400 crore mark in India. Here is a look at the day 4 collections of the film that released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.